Somalia accuses Kenya, Djibouti of interfering with its internal affairs

Somalia accuses Kenya and Djibouti of “interfering” with its internal affairs, alleges the two countries are engaged in “diplomatic campaigns” to influence the outcome of the African Union Peace and Security Council Meeting.

” it has come to our attention that two AUPSC members, namely, the Republic of Kenya and the Republic of Djibouti, are engaged in sinister campaigns aimed at derailing the political process in Somalia by trying to influence the outcome of AUPSC meeting to the detriment of the future of the Somali people.”Somalia information ministry said in a statement issued on Thursday.

Somalia said it firmly opposes the misuse of the African Union Peace and Security Council of the political independence of Somalia

“Somalia firmly opposes the misuse of this Council to violate the political independence of the Somali Republic. The actions of these two countries violate the rules and regulations established by the AU. To us, these actions are blatant infringements of our sovereignty. We, therefore, hope that the AUPSC considers the existing diplomatic tensions between Somalia and the Republic of Kenya during its deliberations so as to ensure an unbiased outcome.” the statement said.

“We would like to reiterate our appreciation to the AU for its long-standing support for Somalia and the Somali people and welcome their efforts in facilitating free and fair elections in the country.”it said.

