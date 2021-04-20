Somaliland, Taiwan discuss cooperation projects, regional issues

Somaliland and Taiwan foreign ministers on Tuesday discussed steps to further improve cooperation projects.
in a virtual meeting, Somaliland Acting Minister and Deputy Minister of foreign affairs Liban Yousuf Osman and Taiwan Foreign minister Joseph wu also exchanged views spanning key topics like Taiwan-Somaliland cooperation projects, joint efforts combating COVID19 and avenues for promoting mutually beneficial relations., Taiwan foreign ministry said on Twitter.
Somaliland and Taiwan established diplomatic relations last year, Taiwan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jaushieh Joseph Wu announced in a press conference on July 1 that agreement has been reached with the Republic of Somaliland on the mutual establishment of Representative Offices based on bilateral friendship and a shared commitment to common values of freedom, democracy, justice and the rule of law.
This is a developing story, Please check back at the Horndiplomat for Updates.