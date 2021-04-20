Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta has arrived in Kinshasa for a three-day State Visit of the Democratic Republic of Congo at the invitation of President Felix Tshisekedi.
The Kenya Airways aeroplane carrying the President and his entourage touched down at N’djili International Airport in Kinshasa, the capital city of DR Congo, shortly after 3.30pm Central African Time.
President Kenyatta was officially received at the airport by his host President Felix Tshisekedi and accorded a full State reception complete with a guard of honour mounted by a detachment of the Congolese military.
Accompanying President Tshisekedi at the airport to receive President Kenyatta were several senior Congolese Government officials among them the country’s Foreign Affairs Minister Christophe Lutundula and the Governor of Kinshasa Gentiny Ngobila Mbala.
Also present were Kenya’s Cabinet Secretaries Raychelle Omamo (Foreign Affairs) and Eugene Wamalwa (Devolution) as well as the country’s ambassador to DR Congo Dr George Masafu.
Speaking in Kinshasa ahead of President Kenyatta’s arrival, Amb Masafu said President Kenyatta’s three-day state visit is aimed at cementing the excellent bilateral ties between Kenya and the DRC through enhanced trade and people-to-people interactions.
“The coming of the President to this country (DR Congo) is to strengthen that relationship, especially on the business side. Two, it is to strengthen the relationship between Kenya and DRC through diplomatic relations, through trade, through security relations and through other areas that build both sides, it is a win-win situation,” Amb Masafu said.
On Monday, Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo arrived in Kinshasa, President Farmajo Requested The Congolese president to facilitate negotiations with all Somalia stakeholders.
Earlier this week Diplomatic sources revealed President Félix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the 2021 African Union Chair is seeking mediation to repair diplomatic relations between Somalia and Kenya.
