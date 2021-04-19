Somalia , Congo presidents discuss regional developments

By:Staff writer

The Somalia and DR Congo presidents on Monday discussed steps to further improve bilateral relations.

Somalia President Mohamed Abdilahi Farmajo and Congo President Félix Tshisekedi also exchanged views on regional developments.

The aim of Monday’s meeting between Somalia’s farmajo and Congo’s Félix Tshisekedi reportedly was to come up with practical steps to restore diplomatic relations between Somalia and Kenya.

Meanwhile , Somalia President Mohamed Abdilahi Farmajo Requested The Congolese president to facilitate negotiations with all Somalia stakeholders

“During a two-hour Meeting, the President of Somalia requested the involvement of President Tshisekedi, in his capacity as President of the AU, to facilitate and frame the negotiations with all stakeholders involved in this Somali crisis.” Congo Presidency Statement

This is a developing story, Please check back at the Horndiplomat for Updates.

© Horn Diplomat 2021

Like this: Like Loading...

HornDiplomat -Comments