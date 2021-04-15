Somalia criticises global powers over interference

By:BBC AFRICA

The Somali government says it stands by the decision to extend the term of the president and criticised the international community for seeking to undermine the country’s democratic processes.

In a statement, the foreign affairs ministry said it was dismayed by statements from some of its international partners. It said they had “misconstrued” Somalia’s “laws passed to uphold the democratic rights of the people to choose their leadership, and instead paint them as unlawful term extensions”.

“Inflammatory statements laden with threats, which undermine the political independence and sovereign rights of national institutions, will only serve to embolden terrorist organizations and anti-peace elements in Somalia,” the ministry said.

It said it was regrettable that their global partners, as champions of democracy, had failed to support the Somali people’s democratic aspirations, exercised through parliament’s decision.

The Somali Lower House of parliament on Monday overwhelmingly extended President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo’s term in office, and that of the federal parliament by two years.

The decision, which President Farmajo has already signed into law, was criticised by Somali opposition leaders and the regional states of Jubbaland and Puntland, as well as the country’s senate.

Somalia’s donors, including the United States and the European Union, have opposed the decision terming it divisive and threatening the stability of the country. Both said they would re-evaluate the relations with the country as a result.

Like this: Like Loading...

HornDiplomat -Comments