AfricaNewsSomaliland Somaliland: Zambia Minister of Justice arrives in Hargeisa April 5, 2021 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter By: staff reporter A high-level delegation led by Zambia minister of justice Gavin Lubinda has today arrived in Hargeisa. Upon arrival at the Hargeisa International Airport, Gavin Lubinda was accorded a warm welcome by Somaliland Deputy Minister of foreign affairs Liban Yousuf Osman. Zambia is the second Southern African Development Community (SADC ) state to visit Hargeisa after Malawi. On December 19, 2020, the Malawi delegation led by Foreign Minister Eisenhower Mkaka arrives in Hargeisa, the capital city of Somaliland for an official state visit. The delegation will meet Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi and other government officials. This is a developing story, Please check back at the Horndiplomat for Updates. © Horn Diplomat 2021 Share this:TweetMoreWhatsAppShare on TumblrTelegramPrintPocketEmailLike this:Like Loading... HornDiplomat -Comments