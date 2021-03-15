Somaliland vice president tests positive for COVID-19

By: MoDuale

Somaliland vice president Abdirahman Abdilahi Ismail confirmed on Monday he had tested positive for COVID-19.

“I would like to inform the people of Somaliland the last three days I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus and I urge Somaliland people to follow the instructions of the Ministry of Health.”VP Abdirahman Saili said on Twitter

According to the latest government data released on Monday, Somaliland had detected 52 new cases to push the total confirmed cases to just over 2108 and 85 deaths.

