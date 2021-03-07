IGAD Executive Secretary Appoints Mr. Nuur Mohamud Sheekh As His Spokesperson

March 7, 2021 (DJIBOUTI, Djibouti): The Executive Secretary of the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) H.E. Dr Workneh Gebeyehu today announced the appointment of Mr. Nuur Mohamud Sheekh as his Spokesperson.

Mr. Sheekh brings to the position almost 30 years of experience in diplomacy, mediation, refugee protection, and humanitarian affairs. Prior to this appointment, Nuur worked as Senior Advisor at the Office of the IGAD Special Envoy for the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and Somalia. He also worked with the IGAD Special Envoy for South Sudan where he was part of the mediation team that led to the peace agreement of September 2018.

“Nuur’s professional career has seen him engage with the full spectrum of policy and practice interventions at sub-national, national and regional levels with leading multilateral organisations inter alia; IGAD, the AU, the EU and the UN”, H.E. Dr Workneh said when announcing this appointment.

At IGAD, Mr. Sheekh has been instrumental in strengthening collaborations with Governments and multilateral agencies.

Mr. Sheekh holds an advanced degree in Conflict and Development from the School of Oriental and African Studies of the University of London.

