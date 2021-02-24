AfricaNewsSomalia Somalia records 105 new coronavirus cases, Three deaths February 24, 2021 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter By:Horndiplomat staff Somalia on Wednesday confirmed 105 new positive Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 6,549. 2 more people were reported to have recovered from the disease, hence the total number of recoveries is now at 3,783. Three people have succumbed to coronavirus in the country, the total number of fatalities now being 218. This comes days after Somalia on Monday closed all schools and universities for two weeks due to a surge in COVID-19 infections in the Horn of Africa nation. Somalia is yet to begin innoculating its people but is set to receive 1.2 million doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine this February, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). This is a developing story, Please check back at the Horndiplomat for Updates. © Horn Diplomat 2021 Share this:TweetMoreWhatsAppShare on TumblrTelegramPrintPocketEmailLike this:Like Loading... HornDiplomat -Comments