Ethiopia: Former PM Hailemariam Arrives In Jigjiga

By:Fana

A delegation led by former Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn has arrived in Jigjiga town, Somali regional state.

Members of the delegation that includes Addisu Arega, coordinator of social sector with the rank of deputy chief administrator of Oromia regional state, were received by Mustefe Mohamed, deputy chief administrator of the regional state.

The former Prime Minister and his delegation are expected to visit the Babille Elephant Sanctuary and held discussion on wildlife conservation, according to the Somali regional state mass media agency.

