Somalia reported 257 more cases of COVID-19 to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 5,889.Horndiplomat reports
Fawziya Abikar, the health minister said the majority of the latest cases were recorded in Banadir which have 255, Galmudug 1, Hirshabele 1,
Abikar said nineteen patient succumbed to the respiratory disease as the death toll so far since the first infection remains at 194.
She said four people recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of people who have been discharged from hospitals to 3,757.
The minister said 183 of the latest cases which were tested in the last 24 hours are male while 74 others are female persons and the cases are largely due to community transmission.
The Somali government on Wednesday banned public gatherings and called on non-essential workers to work from home amid rising cases of COVID-19 in the country.
The ministers of health, information and security said the infection rate has gone up in February after nine people died and 100 new cases were reported on Tuesday, signaling the resurgence of the deadly virus.
