Somaliland sets date for Parliamentary and Local Council Elections

Somaliland President Muse bihi Abdi has set the date of elections for Parliamentary and Local Council Elections. Horndiplomat reports
according to Somaliland presidency, Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi has issued a presidential decree termed ,setting the new election date to be May 31st. The move comes after taking into account Somaliland Upper House of Parliament decision and the Electoral Commission’s latest proposal that the new date be on the 31st.
The chairman of Somaliland electoral commission Mr. Abdirashid Mohamoud Ali (Riyo-raac) submitted the proposal to the President of Somaliland , urging the president to issue a Presidential Decree over the allotted time.
On August 23, 2020, Somaliland electoral commission and three political parties have agreed elections to be held within nine months .
The disagreements among the Somaliland political parties lead to multiple delays in the elections of the House of Representatives and local governments. The term of the House of Representatives expired in 2010 and the local council’s term also ended in 2017.