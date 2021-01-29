Somalia’s intl. partners welcome Jubaland and Puntland’s SEIT

International partners* welcome the nomination of State-level Electoral Implementation Teams for Jubaland and Puntland, presented on 27 January. While overdue, this positive step can help to create conditions for the rapid implementation of the 17 September electoral model in an inclusive and consensual manner.

International partners fully endorse the proposal to urgently convene a meeting between the Federal Government and Federal Member State leaders, to resolve the remaining electoral implementation issues in order for credible and inclusive elections to proceed.

The partners call for a single agreed electoral process – without parallel or partial alternatives – that will be conducted peacefully with protection of political space and media freedom, guarantees the 30 per cent women’s quota, and results in a credible and inclusive outcome that serves the national interest.

Holding timely, credible elections is a vital element of the partnership between Somalia and the international community. International partners urge all Somali leaders to make fair compromises necessary to ensure credible elections.

* African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), Belgium, Denmark, Egypt, Ethiopia, European Union, Finland, France, Germany, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Sudan, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Uganda, United Kingdom, United States, and the United Nations.

