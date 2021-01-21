UNGA president meets Somalia’s Foreign minister

The President of the 75th session of the General Assembly, Mr. Volkan Bozkir, held a meeting today with Mr. Mohamed Abdirizak Mohamud, Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia.
According to United nations, They discussed the priorities of the 75th session, including strengthening multilateralism and global cooperation related to COVID-19, advancing the humanitarian agenda, and eradicating poverty as a means to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.
They also discussed the situation in Somalia, including the upcoming elections. The President acknowledged Somalia’s role at the United Nations and expressed gratitude for its support to his presidency.