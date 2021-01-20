Somalia:EU launches project Resilient Fisheries and Livestock Value Chain for Inclusive and Sustainable Growth

MOGADISHU – The launching ceremony of the European Union-funded project Resilient Fisheries and Livestock Value Chain for Inclusive and Sustainable Growth (RAAISE) took place this morning at the Decale Hotel in Mogadishu. The €14.7 million projects implemented by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) was officially inaugurated by the Ministry of Planning, Investment and Economic Development in collaboration with the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources and the Ministry of Livestock Forestry and Range.

“RAAISE aims to revitalise and expand the Somali economy and promoting livelihood opportunities, creating jobs and supporting inclusive growth where no one is left behind,” Nicolás Berlanga Martínez, Ambassador to the EU Delegation to Somalia said in his remarks. “The project is of great significance because it addresses the need for implementing a comprehensive and integrated approach to Somalia’s development and contributes to stability by supporting 4 critical processes: stabilization, governance, economic growth and social protection.”

Quality production, access to markets, institution building are three key dimensions the project identifies to unlock the potential of the fisheries and livestock sectors and is expected to contribute to economic growth. Innovation, new technologies, and a new approach aiming at integrating different sectors are the key ingredients the project will use to respond in a more holistic manner to the important needs of the Somali communities, building their resilience and contributing to livelihood opportunities.

RAAISE, a three-year project, is part of the Inclusive Local Economic Development (ILED) programme funded by the EU with the objective of increasing stability in Somalia by enhancing state authority and increasing access to basic services, promoting local reconciliation and peacebuilding, creating economic opportunities and social protection to the most vulnerable. The project aims to increase incomes and livelihoods of people with a focus on the livestock and fisheries sectors, including creating new jobs, inclusive economic opportunities, and infrastructure rehabilitation.

