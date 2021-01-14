Uganda elections: Queues at polling stations

By: BBC AFRICA, Horndiplomat  Live Reporting

Polling stations have opened across Uganda for presidential and parliamentary elections, amid increasing tension and an internet shutdown.

Journalists in Uganda have been posting pictures and videos of queues at polling stations in the capital, Kampala, and across the country.

Polls opened at 07:00 local time (04:00GMT) and are scheduled to close at 16:00 (13:00GMT), although the election commission said all registered voters who will be in the queue by closing time will be allowed to cast their ballots.

Opposition presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, has voted.

He was welcomed at the Magere Freedom Square polling station by his supporters.

Mr Kyagulanyi was accompanied by his wife Barbie.

Bobi Wine is hoping to bring to an end President Museveni’s 35-year reign [Jerome Delay/AP]
Meanwhile, Uganda President Yoweri Museveni will vote in his rural home in Western Uganda.

Some diplomatic missions have cast doubt over the electoral process, citing the arrest of opposition members during a campaign marred by violence.

 

They’ve also spoken against attacks on freedom of expression after the government told internet providers to cut off their services.

