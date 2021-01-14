Kenya exempts South Sudan from eVisa list

The Kenyan government has exempted South Sudan from a list of 100 countries whose citizens must make an online visa application. South Sudan’s foreign ministry had formally complained to Kenya requesting for special consideration. This is because the country has a poor internet connection and many people have no access to the internet. The director for African affairs in the ministry, Dominic Gum, said those intending to travel to Kenya can now get visas from its embassy in the capital, Juba. “Each visa applicant must have a negative Covid certificate and yellow fever vaccination certificate. These are the requirements for all South Sudanese travellers to Kenya. For the Kenyan citizens who are coming to South Sudan, they should do the same, get the normal visa from our embassy in Nairobi,” Ambassador Gum is quoted as saying by the national broadcaster South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC). Many South Sudanese travel to Kenya for study and business.