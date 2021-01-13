UAE Urges Ethiopia And Sudan To De-Escalate Border Tension

By:WAM

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) said it is looking forward to the de-escalation of the current border tension between Ethiopia and Sudan.

The UAE also highlighted the key role of both countries in ensuring the stability and prosperity of Africa and the entire region, according to the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

In its statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation commended the solid ties between the UAE and the two countries, stressing the importance of their cooperation and dialogue, in addition to refraining from any actions that may lead to additional tension.

It also called for giving priority to talk of cooperation and partnership between the two neighbouring countries in a way that meets the hopes and aspirations of their peoples to achieve security, stability and prosperity.

Like this: Like Loading...

HornDiplomat -Comments