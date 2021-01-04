UK names new ambassador to Somalia

The UK government has announced a new ambassador to Somalia to replace the outgoing envoy Mr. Ben Fender OBE..
According to a statement from the Foreign Office, Ms Kate Foster OBE has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Somalia in succession to Mr Ben Fender OBE who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Ms Foster will take up her appointment during February 2021.
Ms Kate Foster becomes the 6th UK ambassador to Somalia since Her Majesty Government resumed diplomatic relations with Somalia in 2012. The UK was among the first western governments to re-establish diplomatic relations with Somalia in 2012 following the end of the Transitional Federal Government era.