Taiwan announces scholarship program for Somaliland students

News Release-Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland held the press conference on 16th of December 2020 in the Republic of Somaliland for announcing how to apply for the Taiwan Scholarship and the TaiwanICDF Scholarship. Ambassador Allen C. Lou, Representative of Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland hosted the press conference. Hon. Liban Yusuf Osman, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation with Hon. Ahmad Hassan Nour, Vice Minister of Education and Science and his Director-General Prof. Ahmed Muse Murud, jointly attended the event and witnessed the milestone of education cooperation between Taiwan and Somaliland. Colleagues from concerned Ministries also joined this function.
Today’s press conference was the follow-up of the signing of the Bilateral Protocol Convention by Dr Jaushieh Joseph Wu, Foreign Minister of the ROC (Taiwan) and Prof. Yasin Hagi Mohamoud, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Somaliland on 26 February 2020. Education Cooperation is one of the cooperation fields emphasized in the Bilateral Protocol Convention. Ambassador Allen C. Lou announced that Somaliland students could apply for the said two Scholarships in the application period. (Detailed information will be posted at the Office Facebook and Twitter-Taiwan in Somaliland).
