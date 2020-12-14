Ending the Archaic Practice: Female Genital Mutilation (FGM)

By: Abdiaziz Ali Hussein

The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence is an annual international campaign that kicks off on 25 November, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and girls – from Female Genital Mutilation, to Child Marriage, sexual violence, and runs until 10 December, Human Rights Day. The International Human Rights Day commemorates the day in 1948 the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

As we mark the annual 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence campaign (25 November – 10 December), from advocate to activists, from survivor, are joining hands with survivors, activists, decision-makers are making the headlines from Somali Regional State, Ethiopia to end Female Genital Mutilation which is an archaic practice in which More than 200 million girls and women alive today have been cut in 30 countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia where FGM is concentrated to face out from the face of the earth.

Backstopping the Cause to End FGM

As a brother, husband, father who knows what is like to be the potential target and survivor of this archaic and horrible practise that should be faced out from the face of the earth, need to add my voice to the voices of those who’re in the forefront of saving millions from the sharp blades for good reason & cause.

First and foremost, may the future and health of those from individuals to organizations who are swimming in the deep oceans to save our beautiful girls from the notorious cut and educate the next generation about their rights and how to say no to GBV. No doubt they will arrive with the trophy of their cause at the airport of success someday. Mind you that people like me who adore the cause and concerns to see a world where a sharp blade serves different purposes are always where we can backstop those who are out and frontline for the cause of where Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) is no more. You have my word!

In the meantime, I am here liquidating my advice, to come to the airport of success so soon like this: we need to advocate to teach children in the school about harmful traditional practices (HTP) like FGM and another HTTP depends on the community. In my country, HTP is taken as a lesson in some subjects taken from primary to Secondary School and University level, and I guess the same in the countries where FGM is practised.

So that we need to make sure where these lessons are already being given to go deep and teachers who are teaching these subjects at least lead by example and announce they save their daughters from affront cuts if at all they teach from the heart. On the other hand, parents must be engaged and convinced how their kids go under FGM is so serious so that parents join the cause and come out to stand ending FGM without hesitation and upgrade the public awareness into an industrial level focusing men and women at all ages and drag them into the End FGM vehicle.

Therefore, anyone who is still reluctant to stop on the end FGM line and reserving to contribute a world where FGM is no more will join the cause for good reason and cause.

About the Author: Abdiaziz Ali Hussein is a writer, educationist, an award-winning campaigner and education advocate. Mr Abdiaziz lives in Jigjiga, Ethiopia and can be reached through @AbdiazizAlih

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Horndiplomat editorial policy.

If you want to submit an opinion piece or an analysis please email it to Opinion@horndiplomat.com

