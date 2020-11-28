AfricaNewsEthiopia Ethiopia National Defence Force Takes Full Control Of Mekele City November 28, 2020 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter By:Fana Ethiopia Chief of the army General Birhanu Jula has announced that the National Defence force has fully captured Mekele City in a statement issued this evening. The chief of Army congratulated all Ethiopians over the victory and the People of Tigray in particular for being liberated from the oppression of the TPLF Junta. General Birhanu said the national army has taken full control of Mekele city as per a military plan made during the previous days with out causing collateral damage to the people in the city. According to the Chief of Staff of the Army, the TPLF Junta will be brought to justice with in short period of time as part of the final law enforcement operation. Prime Minister expressed gratitude to the people of the Region of Tigray for their cooperation to the National Defence Forces during the law enforcement measures in all places across the region. The people of Tiray have practically shown that they are not with the TPLF Junta, the Premier said. Share this:TweetMoreWhatsAppShare on TumblrTelegramPrintPocketEmailLike this:Like Loading... HornDiplomat -Comments