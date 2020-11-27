Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Meets African Union Envoys

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed received at his office this morning former President of Liberia Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, former President of Mozambique Joaquim Chissano, and former President of South Africa Kgalema Motlanthe – the designated Special Envoys of Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa and Chairperson of the African Union.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed expressed his profound gratitude to the African Union Chairperson, President Cyril Ramaphosa for the utmost concern and understanding shared in Ethiopia’s efforts to end impunity and bring the TPLF criminal clique to justice.
According to Ethiopian Prime Minister Office, the premier also appreciated the Special Envoys for their visit to Ethiopia, in elderly concern, reiterating the well-meaning endeavors of African brothers and sisters who are equally hopeful for a prosperous and stable Ethiopia.
Ethiopia appreciates this gesture and for the steadfast commitment this demonstrates to the principle of African solution to African problems, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed noted.
During the discussions, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed briefed the Special Envoys on the background to Ethiopia’s rule of law operations currently underway in the Tigray region.
The Prime Minister discussed at length the patience with which his government handled the provocations and destabilization agenda the TPLF orchestrated for more than two years. Recounting the numerous attempts by the federal government to engage peacefully, he reiterated that the premeditated attack on the Northern Command of the Ethiopian National Defense Force, which constitutes high treason under the Criminal Code of Ethiopia, was the final straw which forced the federal government to act in protection of the constitutional order of the country.
Prime Minister Abiy expressed the Federal Government’s constitutionally mandated responsibility to enforce rule of law in the region and across the country. Failure to do so would nurture a culture of impunity with devasting cost to the survival of the country, he emphasized.
During the discussions with the Special Envoys, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed further reiterated:
-
The Federal government’s utmost commitment to the protection and security of civilians during the rule of law operations, demonstrated in the National Defense Force’s avoidance to engage in combat within cities and densely populated areas, by weathering rough terrain instead;
-
Establishment of high-level committee of Federal stakeholders to assess and respond to essential humanitarian needs of citizens in the region;
-
Identification and announcement of a humanitarian assistance route for the provision of necessary relief materials to citizens in the region coordinated through the Ministry of Peace in collaboration with UN agencies;
-
Readiness of the federal government to receive, rehabilitate and resettle citizens that have fled, by setting up four camps established to rehabilitate returnees before resettling them back into their original locales;
-
Efforts underway to operationalize the constitutionally established and multi-party Provisional Administration of Tigray, in towns and cities under Federal command to enable provision of government services;
-
Determination to apprehend and bring to justice the TPLF clique and their operatives who also perpetrated the grave crimes against humanity in Maikadra;
-
Commitment to rebuild public infrastructure destroyed by TPLF militia, including communication facilities;
-
Unwavering commitment of federal government to create a democratic Ethiopia that is inclusive of all without domination or repression of one group by another.
Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed also underscored his immense gratitude to friends of Ethiopia who are engaging constructively during the federal government’s rule of law operations and expressed his commitment to dialogue with civil society and community representatives in the Regional State of Tigray as well as political parties operating legally within the region.
The federal government once again expresses its gratitude to President Cyril Rampahosa and the esteemed African elders and Special Envoys that imparted their wisdom, insights and readiness to support in any way they are needed.
Source: Horndiplomat and Fana