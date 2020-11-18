Egypt, Eritrea discuss developments on GERD negotiations and current situation in Ethiopia

Eritrea’s delegation led by its Foreign Minister Osman Saleh in Cairo, Egypt for talks with Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukri. Discussion between the two include developments on GERD negotiations and “current situation in Ethiopia.”
According to Yemane G/Meskel, Eritrea’s Minister of information, Eritrea’s delegation composed of Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and presidential Adviser Yemane Ghebreab met Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukri in Cairo today.
The meeting was a continuation of the regular consultations between the two countries on bilateral and regional issues.
Today’s discussions between the Eritrean and Egyptian delegations centered on bilateral trade and investment.
The two sides further exchanged views regarding developments in the ongoing talks on the Renaissance Dam as well as the current situation in Ethiopia.