Daad Madheedh Wins Somaliland regional Tournament

The Somaliland Football Tournament that opened on 26 October in Hargeisa, the capital of Somaliland, concluded with an exciting match between Maroodijeeh region and Daadmadheedh region.
The Daadmadheedh region won the match 2-1, with an estimated crowd of 20,000 people packing Hargeisa Stadium.
The final was attended by the president of Somaliland, Muse bihi Abdi, Opposition leaders, MPs and guests from Djibouti and Somali state in Ethiopia.
Somaliland president Muse Bihi Abdi congratulated all 14 regional teams in the tournament, especially the winners.
“I congratulate all regional teams to compete for this cup, especially the winner region daad madheedh,” President Bihi said
“Total number of players, athletes and coaches is 452 in totals in addition to a large number of referees and administrative officials,” said Somaliland minister of Sport Boss mire
on 28 October 2020, The 8th edition of the Somaliland regional Cup competition brings all fourteen regions of Somaliland (Maroodojeeh, Awdal, Gebiley, Sanaag, Togdheer, Sool, Salal, Haysimo, Saraar, Sahil, Buuhoodle, Badhan, Daad-madheedh, Hawd ) together in the annual event was officially kicked-off by president Muse Bihi at the Hargeisa stadium.
This is a developing story, Please check back at the Horndiplomat for Updates.