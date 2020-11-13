AfricaNewsDjiboutiSportsWorld Ex-Arsenal star Alex Song explains shock move to Djibouti November 13, 2020 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter By: KICKOFF Former FC Barcelona and Arsenal midfielder Alexandre Song says his move to Artar Solar 7 is to promote football in the little known African nation of Djibouti. Song, 33, signed a one-year contract with an option to extend a further year with the 2020 Djibouti Cup winners who will compete in the upcoming CAF Confederation Cup campaign. The club who is said to be owned by an Ivorian businessman who owns the company Solar 7 will face Egyptian Premier League side Al Mokawloon Al Arab in the preliminary round. With Djibouti holding a population of less than one million and their national team ranking 185th in the world, his move raised a few eyebrows. But local media claims he’s accepted a role of youth development while he represents the club after reaching a lucrative agreement with the club’s ambitious president. “I have signed a two-year contract with Arta. This is an opportunity to promote Djibouti football,” Song said on social media shortly after the deal was announced. Song, who joined Barcelona from Arsenal in R300-million switch back in 2012 featured at the 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups with Cameroon. The former Indomitable Lions midfielder will officially be unveiled at his new club on Wednesday afternoon 18h00 (GMT+2). Share this:TweetMoreWhatsAppShare on TumblrTelegramPrintPocketEmailLike this:Like Loading... HornDiplomat -Comments