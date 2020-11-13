Ethiopia, Israel Foreign Ministers Exchange Phone Calls

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Ethiopia, Demeke Mekonnen, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the state of Israel, Gabi Ashkenazi spoke over the phone yesterday on issues of mutual interest.
According to Ethiopia state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC), During the discussion, Demeke briefed his Israeli counterpart about the objectives of the Federal government of Ethiopia in engaging in the operation in Tigray regional state.
The operation would maintain the constitutional order and ensure that the rule of law prevails in the region, he said.
He said the operation would neutralize the heavy and long-range weaponry of the TPLF gang, rescue survivors of the Ethiopian defense force members, and bring the criminals to justice.
Talking about the ongoing AU-led negotiations over the GERD, the Foreign Ministers reiterated that outstanding issues would get amicable solutions.
Demeke also expressed his gratitude to the government of Israel for sending the “special locust fighters’ task force” to Ethiopia to fight the spread of desert locust swarms.
The ministers underscored that Ethiopia and Israel should scale up their longstanding relationship that exists between them.