Flydubai to Start Flights to Israel

flydubai has announced that it will be starting direct flights to Israel by the end of November, offering a twice-daily service between Dubai and Tel Aviv. This has been announced when Gulf states were able to establish formal diplomatic ties with Israel, including launching direct flights between the two countries. The airline will operate 14 weekly services from November 26th, becoming the first commercial service between the two cities. Emirates, the country’s largest airline, will also be selling tickets on the flydubai service due to the code-sharing agreement between the two carriers.
Ghaith Al Ahaith, the Chief Executive Officer at flydubai stated “We have been committed to removing barriers to travel, creating free flows of trade and tourism and enhancing connectivity between different cultures across our network. Following the recent bilateral agreement, the start of scheduled flights will contribute to economic development and create further opportunities for investment in pursuit of our shared interests and values”.
Two Israeli airlines have advertised flights to Dubai starting December 9, but according to Al Jazeera, the carriers have yet to receive final approval for the flights. Meanwhile, Israel’s largest airline and flag carrier El Al has not advertised flights between the two countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic.