AfricaNewsEthiopiaWorld Egypt Refuses To Accept Greater Role Of AU In GERD Talks: Ethiopia MFA November 6, 2020 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Ambassador Dina Mufti, Ethiopia MFA Spokesperson By: Fanabc Egypt has refused to accept Ethiopia’s and Sudan’s call for greater role of AU in the tripartite negotiation on GERD, said the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA). Ambassador Dina Mufti, MFA Spokesperson today presented his Ministry’s biweekly press briefing to journalists. The briefing mainly focused on diplomatic activities carried out in the past two weeks, issues regarding the GERD negotiations, and Ethiopian migrants in the Middle East. In the virtual meeting held this week, the three countries-Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt-discussed ways to enhance role of the AU experts in the tripartite talks, he said. During the discussion, both Ethiopia and Sudan backed the proposal tabled to increase the role of the experts, but Egypt refused to accept it, the Spokesperson said. According to ambassador Dina, the three countries reported results of the meeting to the current Chairperson of the African Union (AU). The Spokesperson said the on-going tripartite negotiation on the GERD would not change Ethiopia’s firm stance on fair utilization of Abbay River Share this:TweetMoreWhatsAppShare on TumblrTelegramPrintPocketEmailLike this:Like Loading... HornDiplomat -Comments