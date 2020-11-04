Ethiopian PM Gives Order To Defense Forces To Start Military Offensive Against TPLF

0
Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has ordered the National Defense Forces (ENDF) to start military offensive against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).
Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has ordered the National Defense Forces (ENDF) to start military offensive against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

By : Staff Writer

Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has ordered the National Defense Forces (ENDF) to start military offensive against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

In a statement issued this morning, office of the Prime Minister said “The Ethiopian National Defense Forces, under the direction of a Command Post, have been ordered to carry out their mission.”

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has ordered the National Defense Forces (ENDF) to start military offensive against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

HornDiplomat -Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply