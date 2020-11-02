In Memoriam and a Call to Action

Now, at 31, I am largely cynical of the political trajectory of Somalia. For the past 10 days, I’ve been able to absorb Mogadishu for the first time while grieving. A common indictment on the United States has been the socioeconomic divide between the haves and the have nots. In Mogadishu, I see a more painful divide — businesspersons and members of parliament (MPs) have consciously embraced the chaos for power and massive monetary gains while thousands aimlessly wander a war-torn capital. How is it that the only country on the African continent with a homogenous population and one religion is moving at a snail’s pace nearly 30 years after a Civil War? What would the great Sayid Mohammed Abdullah Hassan say today?