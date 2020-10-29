Somalia congratulates Turkey on 97th Republic Day

Somalia Ambassador to Turkey Jama Abdullahi Mohamed on Thursday congratulated Turkey on the 97th anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic of Turkey.
“I congratulate the Turkish government and people for their 97th anniversary of the RepublicDay.
I wish peace and prosperity for Turkey.
Somali and Turkey have strong strategic and brotherhood relationship.
Cumhuriyet bayraminiz kutlu olsun.”Ambassador Jama said on twitter
On Oct. 29, 1923, commander of the War of Independence Mustafa Kemal Ataturk officially proclaimed Turkey’s status as a republic and got elected as its first president.
Celebrations this year were limited to small-scale wreath-laying ceremonies and parades in memory of the republic’s founders due to the coronavirus pandemic.
President Erdogan, accompanied by ministers and opposition leaders, paid a visit to Anıtkabir, Ataturk’s mausoleum, in the capital Ankara. He also hosted officials at the Presidential Complex.
Local administrations also organized separate events to mark the day.