Ethiopia PM Launches A 300 Km Road Project In Somali Region

By:fanabc

Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed along with high ranking government officials has today launched a 300 Km road Project in Somali Region.

Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen, President of Somali Region, Mustafa Oumer, President of Oromia Regional State Shimelis Abdisa and other dignitaries have attended the launching ceremony held at Gode town, Somali Region.

It is stated on the occasion that the roads to be constructed under the project with an outlay of 6 Billion Birr include the Gode-Kelofo Lot-1, Gode-Hargele Lot and Yale-Dana Lot-3, and expected to be completed within 4 years.

In addition to connecting local communities, the roads will enable market linkage and make Gode town a development center, it is also indicated.

