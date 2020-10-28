Taiwan hosts 2020 Trade Fair-From Somaliland to East Africa

Press-Release

Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland is scheduled to hold the “2020 Taiwan Trade Fair-From Somaliland to East Africa” at the Grand Haadi Hotel, Hargeisa from October 28th to 29th.

To introduce Taiwan excellence and to promote high-quality products through Somaliland to East African markets.

Despite the challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic and international travel restrictions, this Fair is the first business event to be held by the Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland after its opening on August 17th. It is also the only trade fair held in Somaliland this year. This Fair will present Taiwan excellence from epidemic prevention products, foods, ICT products, medical devices etc., aiming to promote the said products through Somaliland to East African markets and to establish B-2-B relationship.

To introduce Taiwan’s business mechanism and its advantage industries as well as Taiwan’s success to combat covid–19

During the event, the seminars focus on the topics of “How To Do Business with Taiwan”, “Introduction of Taiwan’s Advantage Industries” and “Introduction of Taiwan Global Anti-COVID-19 Pavilion” will be hosted by Greg Fang, Director, Taiwan Trade Center, Nairobi, TAITRA. Those seminars will also focus on Taiwan’s success to combat Covid-19, introducing quality anti-epidemic products and creative business idea of importing micro surgical face mask factories.

Proactively prevent the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic and maintain proper epidemic-prevention measures

As Somaliland Ministry of Health has raised concern over the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic after the region’s COVID-19 cases are surging, this Fair will provide MIT masks (ranked number one masks in the world) to the attendees and to display thermal imaging camera on-site to enlighten the attendees’ understanding about Taiwan’s COVID-19 successful story.

