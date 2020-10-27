Thousands rally in Somaliland calling for boycott of French goods

By: Hassan Jama, horndiplomat contributor
Thousands of protesters have marched through Somaliland’s second capital Buroa, calling for a boycott of French products as anger over President Emmanuel Macron’s defence of cartoons depicting Prophet Muhammad mounts in the Muslim world.
the protesters burned the French flag, chanted “Boycott French products” and called for Macron to be punished.
” We decided to stop all french goods and we call all Somali businessmen to boycott French products,” said Hassan Jama one of the burco traders