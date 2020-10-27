AfricaNewsSomaliland Somaliland to deport TikTok star over Somalia flag October 27, 2020 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter The tea was decorated with a depiction of the Somali flag By: BBC AFRICA Somaliland court has ordered the deportation to Somalia of a popular social media star after a video was released of him drinking tea which was decorated with the image of the Somali flag. Bilal Bulshawi, who is known by Somalis as “the president of TikTok”, has been in detention for nearly two months. Somaliland, which broke away from Somalia nearly 30 years ago, has punished others for displaying the Somali flag. In 2015, members of a popular band were arrested on return to Somaliland after they waved the Somali flag at a concert in Mogadishu. Share this:TweetMoreWhatsAppShare on TumblrTelegramPrintPocketEmailLike this:Like Loading... HornDiplomat -Comments