Somalia, China Discuss strengthening relations and cooperation

Somalia Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Amb. Ahmed Isse Awad, received on Sunday at his office in the Ministry in the capital Mogadishu, Chinese Ambassador to Somalia Mr. Qin Jian, and discussed with him bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation at all levels in a way that serves the common interests of both countries and two friendly peoples.
During the meeting, the Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed the exceptional character of Somali-Chinese relations, expressing Mogadishu’s aspiration to work towards moving forward in a path that deepens the strategic partnership it has with Beijing.