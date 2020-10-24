Somalia Parliament approves the new cabinet

By: Staff writer

Somalia parliament present at today’s session voted to approve the new cabinet recently appointed by Somalia new prime minister Mohamed Hussein Roble.

Somalia Parliament Speaker, Mohamed Mursal Abdirahman said that 188 members voted in favour of Prime Minister’s request to have his cabinet passed, noting that no one rejected or abstained.

The new Somalia premier had named the 27 ministers, 26 assistants and 17 state ministers on Tuesday last week.

Somalia deputy Prime minister Mahdi Gulaid, Ministers of finance Abdirahman Dualeh Beileh, foreign affairs Ahmed isse Awad, Fowziya Abikar, the health minister retain their posts.

on the other hand, Somalia Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble thanked parliaments for accepting his request on approving his cabinet, telling that his Government will work on the Security, elections, good governance and corruption, reviewing the constitution, reconciliation and international cooperation.

