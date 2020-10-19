AfricaNewsSomaliland Somaliland delegation arrives in Uganda October 19, 2020 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter By: MoDuale A high level delegation led by the Deputy Speaker of Somaliland House of Representatives Ahmed-yasin Sh. Ali Ayanle arrived Uganda today and was welcomed at Entebbe Airport. The Somaliland Delegation will attend inauguration ceremony of the Atiak Sugar Factory by the prominent Tycoon, Amina Hersi Moghe on the 22th October. On Eight days official visit to Uganda, the Somaliland Delegation will have also imperative meetings with different offices of the Ugandan Government and other parties as well. © Horn Diplomat 2020 Share this:TweetMoreWhatsAppShare on TumblrTelegramPrintPocketEmailLike this:Like Loading... HornDiplomat -Comments