British long-distance runner Mo Farah Named Djibouti Ports Ambassador
By: MoDuale
British long-distance runner Mo Farah has been appointed Ambassador of Djibouti Ports and Free Zones Authority.
Farah was named ambassador on the day Djibouti set up the redevelopment of the historical port into a Business district.
“We are delighted to be joined by Mo Farah at the ceremony to launch the regeneration of the Port of Djibouti. DPFZA is thrilled to have Sir Mo as our ambassador and look forward to collaborating on future projects,” the Djibouti Port management tweeted.
“Links between Djibouti and Sir Mo Farah are deep, and we are proud to work together to unleash Africa’s potentials,” it added.

Meanwhile, The President of the Republic, Ismail Omar Guelleh launched, on Thursday, November 08, the regeneration works of the historic port which will be transformed into an East African business district. The project will have a profound impact on the future course of our country and advance Djibouti’s Vision 2035.
“Development of infrastructure is at the centre of our vision to transform Djibouti into a regional, indeed global, trade hub, “Dpfza said
The regeneration of the historical Port of Djibouti is the natural continuation of recent developments. This project comes to complete the full implementation of the Port-Park-City concept, which refers to the integration of ports, industrial parks and services.
The East Africa International Special Business Zone will take place in six phases. The first phase is the international demonstration area – the central part of the district – and will have an area of ​​approximately 220,500 square meters, a total investment of approximately US $ 513 million and is expected to be completed within ten years.
The first phase consists of the construction of an exhibition centre, comprising a centre of excellence for maritime studies, as well as conference rooms, a hotel and apartments.
The project aims to improve the economic growth of our country and is expected to attract service sector companies from around the world. It is fully in line with Vision Djibouti 2035, the national development strategy, which aims to derive maximum benefit from our advantageous geographical position and our port and commercial know-how.” according to DPFZA
