British long-distance runner Mo Farah Named Djibouti Ports Ambassador

By: MoDuale
British long-distance runner Mo Farah has been appointed Ambassador of Djibouti Ports and Free Zones Authority.
Farah was named ambassador on the day Djibouti set up the redevelopment of the historical port into a Business district.
“We are delighted to be joined by Mo Farah at the ceremony to launch the regeneration of the Port of Djibouti. DPFZA is thrilled to have Sir Mo as our ambassador and look forward to collaborating on future projects,” the Djibouti Port management tweeted.
“Links between Djibouti and Sir Mo Farah are deep, and we are proud to work together to unleash Africa’s potentials,” it added.
