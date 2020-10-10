Taiwan Celebrates 109th National Day in Somaliland

The newly-opened Taiwan Representative Office in Somaliland held a banquet in the capital Hargeisa on Oct. 7 to celebrate ROC National Day, the first event of its kind in Somaliland.
The banquet drew over 150 people, including government officials, parliamentarians, and representatives of the business sector, academia and the media.
Lou Chen-Hwa, Taiwan’s representative to Somaliland in his address focused on Taiwan’s presidential election, the results of the fight against the COVID-19, cooperation with countries with similar ideas, and the progress of relations between Taiwan and Somaliland
“Taiwan continues to deepen cooperation with countries with similar ideas. US Secretary of Health Alex Azar and Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil respectively led delegations to visit Taiwan in August. In addition, Taiwan’s participation in the 73rd World Health Assembly (WHA) has won unprecedented support from the international community. Especially this year, Taiwan and Somaliland set up representative offices for each other, and bilateral relations have entered a new milestone. In the future, we will continue to strengthen bilateral relations in the spirit of “mutual assistance and mutual benefit.” said Chen-Hwa
Luo Zhenhua thanked Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi for his re-election congratulations to President Tsai Ing-Wen and demonstrating the solid friendship between the two countries.
On the other hand, Somaliland’s Minister of National Development, Hassan Mohamed Ali, said that both counties are working hard to improve relations. He said that Taiwan and Somaliland have signed agreements, which will lead to more meaningful cooperation.
On July 1, Taiwan’s foreign minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) announced that Taiwan and Somaliland reached an agreement in February to exchange representative offices.
The agreement was signed in February, and will help foster Taiwan’s cooperation with African countries and expand Taiwan’s presence in East Africa, said Foreign Minister Joseph Wu.