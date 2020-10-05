Teacher: The King Maker of the World

By: Abdiaziz Ali

October 5th is a World Teachers’ Day (WTD), as assigned by UNESCO to celebrate the vital role teachers play in providing quality education at all levels. Every year on 5 October since 1994, UNESCO celebrates WTD to commemorate the anniversary of the signing of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers. The 1966 Recommendation stated the rights and responsibilities of teachers, and standards for their initial preparation, ongoing professional development, recruitment, employment, teaching and learning conditions.

Teachers are the kingmakers; they are the key to unlocking the potential of every student; they are the rain to which the seeds grow. Teachers play a crucial role in the development of any country. They are the ones who shape every soul’s future. They are the architects of the world. I cannot complete who teachers are in this very limited piece. But sadly, they do not get the recognition they deserve form community to policymakers of anywhere in this cosmos.

The adoption of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including Goal 4 on Education, recognizes teachers (Target 4.c) as key to the achievement of the 2030 Education Agenda. WTD provides an annual occasion to take stock of achievements and raise awareness around challenges facing teachers and their role in the achievement of the global education targets.

Being teacher by profession and taught for years in my country and being a student of my teacher I took the pen to this piece for two good reasons; first honouring teachers and joining the millions who are celebrating this day by telling one thing and two about the kingmakers of the world – Teacher and letting them know that I am one of their students who have the memory of them and proud to be their product; secondly, making head the key to the achievements of the Sustainable Development Goal – Education to those who have not heard yet so that they rush to bring teachers into the where they tier together with the education policymakers and act the numerous recommendations for teachers’ participation in educational decisions through social dialogue and negotiation with educational authorities mentioned on 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers.

This year, World Teachers’ Day will be celebrated with the theme, “Teachers: Leading in crisis, reimagining the future” a very timely topic, given the contributions teachers have made in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic to provide remote learning, support vulnerable populations, re-open schools, and ensure that learning gaps in the curriculum are being mitigated.

I am here concluding this small piece that I think means at least something for teachers by the following words:

You taught us Teacher

Make us feel Proud

You gave us knowledge

Transferred your talents

Filled Empty Foreheads

Look how the Champions

You Gave the keys of the world

Taking their Share

To make you the King

To Care you forever Good.

Congratulations TEACHER! May you have a future that is filled with promises and your future and health always shine!

About the Author

Abdiaziz is a Teacher by Profession, writer and Award-winning campaigner and education advocate. Abdiaziz worked with Ethiopia, INGOs and United Nations in different capacities including Teacher to Manager, Consultant, Researcher etc. Mr. Ali lives Jigjiga, Ethiopia and can be reached through abdaiziz172@gmail.com

Reference: UNESCO World Teachers’ Day 2020 UNESCO

