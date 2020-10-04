Somalia president begins two-day visit in Eritrea

By: Staff writer
Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed arrived in the Eritrean capital of Asmara on Saturday to kick off his two-day working visit.

President Farmajo and his delegation were accorded a warm welcome by Eritrea’s President Isaias Afwerki on arrival at Asmara International Airport.

Yemane Meskel, Eritrea’s information minister, said The two Heads of State will discuss the progress of bilateral ties
“The two Heads of State will discuss the progress of bilateral ties, measures of its further consolidation as well as regional developments and trends. President Mohammed Abdullahi Mohammed & his delegation will also visit various development sites and projects.” Meskel wrote on Twitter

