Hagia Sophia Decision from African Perspective

By: Inonu University
In the eleventh of the African-themed webinar series organized by Inonu University Center for African Studies (INUAFAM), the decision to open Hagia Sophia as a mosque from an African perspective was discussed. The program, in which Inonu University Rector Prof. Dr. Ahmet Kizilay and academicians, journalists, and politicians from 6 different countries of Africa participated as speakers, was held in Arabic and English. The moderator of the program was Dr. Sabri Turkmen Professor of the Theology Faculty.
The program, which was broadcast live on INUAFAM’s Youtube channel, was attended by religious history expert from Mauritania, Hamad bin Khalifa University faculty member in Qatar, Al Jazeera commentator Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar El-Shinqiti; vice-rector of the International University of Africa in Sudan, and director of the Research Center Turkey Dr. Muhammed Usman Abdullah; consultant of National Ulama Institutions and General Director of Awqaf foundation academician Dr. Mickael Collier; Hikma Foundation General coordinator Muhammed Musa Dirie from Somalia; advisor Harari Council and former assembly president Yasin Hussein Sherif from Ethiopia, and Askia Nasir Kabara, faculty member of Kano University from Nigeria and head of Shaikh Nasir Kabara Research Center.