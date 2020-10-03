Uganda Airlines resumes flights to Mogadishu, Somalia

The Ugandan airport closed down 6 months ago due to the coronavirus pandemic, leading to the suspension of service for the airline.
“We have now embarked on our expansion drive that was brought to a halt by the pandemic, we will soon start flying to more African nations,” said Cornwell Muleya, CEO, Uganda Airlines.
In its expansion strategy, the airline is also expected to bring in two Airbus A330 aircraft to its fleet and will be the first airline in Africa to operate them.
“We are back to Mogadishu. Thank you Somalia for the wonderful welcome to Uganda Airlines at Aden Adde International Airport upon relaunch of our scheduled flights from Entebbe to Mogadishu,” said Uganda Airlines on twitter
This will aid them in their international route expansion as they plan to start flying to UAE, China and the United Kingdom in 2021.