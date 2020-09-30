Ethiopia, Germany Sign €100 million Grant Agreement

Ethiopia and Germany today signed a budgetary support grant agreement amounting to €100 million.

The agreement was signed by Ahmed Shide, Ethiopia’s Minister of Finance and Stephan Auer, Germany Ambassador to Ethiopia.

according to Ethiopia state media Fana, The grant will be used to support the implementation of the national COVID-19 multi-sectorial preparedness and response plan.

Ahmed Shide said the support will also help to expand social protection measures to cover more vulnerable populations, particularly the people requiring food aid and essential services.

Ambassador Auer stated that his country is keen to join Ethiopia’s effort in realizing its economic development.

Supporting Ethiopia’s COVID-19 response plan is one of the commitments of Germany to effectively respond to the pandemic, he added.

Germany also provided €100 million in March this year to support Ethiopia’s reform agenda.

HornDiplomat -Comments