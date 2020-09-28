Turkish FM receives Young Somali inventor Guled Abdi

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday received young Somalian inventor Guled Adan Abdi in Ankara.
“When we saw the plane models that he made with limited means in Somalia, we said that this talent should be in Teknofest. Abdi Guled in Turkey and will shape our country will look to the sky passion. Keep chasing your dreams, Guled, and we will continue to support you.” Cavusoglu tweeted after meeting.
Somalia Ambassador Turkey Amb. Jama A Mohamed accompanied Guled during the meeting with the Turkish Foreign minister.
On Sunday, Abdi visited Teknofest, one of the largest technology events in Turkey, which seeks to promote young inventors.
When Abdi’s skills were shared on social media, several Turkish officials sought to bring him to Turkey to further his education.