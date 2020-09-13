Somalia: president Farmajo opens fourth round of electoral talks in Mogadishu

Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has today chaired the opening session of the National Consultative Summit between the Federal Government of Somalia and The Federal member states and Banadir Regional Administration at the Presidential palace.
according to villa Somalia, The opening of the summit was well attended by the presidents of Federal member states led by Hirshabeelle State’s President Mohamed Abdi Ware, South West State’s President Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed, Puntland State’s President Saed Abdullahi Dani, Jubaland State’s President Ahmed Mohamed Islam, Galmudug State’s President Ahmed Abdi Kariye Qoorqoor, and Banadir Governor Omar Mohamud Mohamed.
While briefing members of the press at the end of the meeting, the acting Director of Communication and Media Relations of the Presidency of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Abdirashid Mohamed Hashi said that the summit had mainly focused on the ongoing dialogue regarding timely national elections.
“The Presidency welcomes the efforts of the leaders of Federal member states and Benadir Regional Administration for their participation in this vital summit. This presence of all stakeholders is indeed of huge significance since it will pave the way for consensus on national elections to be achieved” said Villa Somalia Statement
“President Farmajo also held meetings on the sidelines of the summit with leaders of Federal member states and Benadir Regional Administration where he stressed the importance of enabling the citizens to have their constitutional right to freely elect their representatives at national level.” added
The meeting follows the Dhusamareb 3 which was boycotted by Jubaland and Puntland presidents Ahmed Mohamed Madobe and Saed Abdullahi Deni.
Somalia is expecting to head to the polls in November this year to elect a new parliament and subsequently a new president in February next year.