Turkish investors to expand their business in Djibouti

A delegation of Turkish investors visited Djibouti International Free Trade Zone on Monday, the delegation led by Djibouti’s Ambassador to Turkey Aden Houssein Abdillahi.
This delegation included Salim Metin, CEO of Corbus Steel, Fikret Kamer, the CEO de BRN BED, Sleep Products and Suleyman Turgut, Director of Foreign Commerce for BRN BED, Sleep Products.
According to Djibouti Ports and free zones authority, The Turkish delegation took part in presentations on the new free zone and also paid a visit to Doraleh port.
Turkey has been boosting bilateral relations with Djibouti, which gained momentum after 2012 when the Djibouti Embassy in Turkey was established; the Turkish Embassy in Djibouti was inaugurated a year later. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visited Djibouti in January 2015, and his Djiboutian counterpart Ismail Omar Guelleh visited Turkey in December 2017. To further boost bilateral ties, Turkish Airlines has had direct flights between the two countries since 2012, while TİKA inaugurated an office in the country in 2012, carrying out numerous projects. So far, 60 protocols, memorandums of understanding and conventions have been signed-in concerning areas such as energy, health and economy. Djibouti has allocated 5 million square meters to Turkey to establish special economic zones where feasibility studies by the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB) and the Economic Policy Research Foundation of Turkey (TEPAV) are ongoing.