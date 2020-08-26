Ethiopia ‘disappointed’ with UK after embassy protests

Ethiopian Foreign Minister Redwan Hussein
By:Bekele Atoma Boru ,BBC Horn of Africa
Ethiopian Foreign Minister Redwan Hussein has held talks with the UK embassy’s charge d’affaires after chaos broke out during protests held outside Ethiopia’s embassy in London.
Mr Redwan expressed “disappointment” over security of the embassy.
Ethnic Oromos, Ethiopia’s largest ethnic group, have been holding protests outside the embassy since last week to condemn what they term as violation of rights and arrest of opposition leaders in Ethiopia.
The protests have led to the closure of the embassy.
A statement by the embassy said one of its staff members was assaulted by the protesters.
The UK diplomat apologised for the incident and assured that “measures will be taken to ensure the safety and security of the embassy”, according to a ministry statement.
Embassy staff who spoke to the BBC on condition of anonymity said that they were staying at home for fear of their safety.
SOURCE: BBC AFRICA

