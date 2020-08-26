Ethiopia ‘disappointed’ with UK after embassy protests

Ethiopian Foreign Minister Redwan Hussein has held talks with the UK embassy’s charge d’affaires after chaos broke out during protests held outside Ethiopia’s embassy in London.
Mr Redwan expressed “disappointment” over security of the embassy.
Ethnic Oromos, Ethiopia’s largest ethnic group, have been holding protests outside the embassy since last week to condemn what they term as violation of rights and arrest of opposition leaders in Ethiopia.
The protests have led to the closure of the embassy.